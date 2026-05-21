Carson Events: Memorial Day Tribute & “Do for You What You Do for Others”

City of Carson Memorial Day Tribute

The City of Carson invites the community to attend its 2026 Memorial Day Tribute honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The special evening of remembrance and patriotism will feature reflections, tributes, and community recognition as residents come together to honor veterans.

Community members, veterans, military families, and residents of all ages are encouraged to attend this tribute as the City of Carson commemorates Memorial Day and honors the courage, sacrifice, and service of our nation’s heroes.

This year’s special guest speaker is Shawn Eure. She is a retired Major of the U.S. Air Force.

In observance of the holiday, Carson City Hall and city facilities will be closed Monday, May 25. The facilities that will be closed on Monday include the community center and the city’s corporate yard. All city parks will remain open from 12 to 9 p.m.

“On Memorial Day, we take the time to honor our fallen soldiers who have given their lives to protect the freedom that we have today. On this day, we salute our soldiers for their many brave and heroic efforts to defend the United States of America. I invite everyone to join the City of Carson in this important commemoration,” said Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes.

Time: 6 p.m., May 22

Details: 310-830-999

Venue: Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

Mental Health Forum – “Do for You What You Do for Others”

The City of Carson invites residents, caregivers, families, educators, and community members to attend its Mental Health Forum, “Do for You What You Do for Others,” a community-centered event focused on wellness, self-care, and mental health awareness.

The forum will feature mental health professionals and experts discussing trending mental health topics affecting individuals of all ages, with a special emphasis on compassion fatigue and caregiver burnout.

Attendees will gain valuable insight, practical tools, and supportive resources designed to encourage emotional wellness and healthy living.

The event will also include a vendor village offering networking opportunities, educational materials, and access to community-based resources and support services.

Pre-registration is required via ActiveNet. The event is free for all ages, and light snacks will be provided.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend this informative and empowering event.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 23

Details: 310-952-1782

Venue: Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

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