LA City Controller Has Ranked the TOP 100 Problem Rental Properties in the City

The LA City Controller’s office made a dashboard where you can look up total numbers of housing violation cases for any residential address.

It covers December 2013 through November 2025 and ranks the top 100 properties with the most violation cases.

Highlights:

Top types of housing violation cases:

– Illegal Eviction: 55,018 cases cited

– Illegal Rent Increase: 37,876 cases cited

– Reduction of Services: 32,015 cases cited

– Harassment: 24,179 cases cited

The city controller’s dashboard centralizes over 10 years’ worth of housing complaint and violation data into a single database.

The aim is for the new dashboard to help renters and organizers document patterns of harm and help put pressure on both landlords and the city to act.

Everyone deserves safe, stable & dignified housing.

Details: Go to the dashboard

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