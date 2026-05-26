Los Angeles County and New York City Launch Bi-Coastal Fleet Partnership

LOS ANGELES — On May 21, at the 37th Annual Equipment & Vehicle Show, the Los Angeles County Internal Services Department or ISD and New York City’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services or DCAS announced a new bi-coastal fleet accord to advance clean transportation and sustainable fleet operations. Through this partnership, the nation’s largest county and city will collaborate on fleet electrification, infrastructure planning, purchasing strategies, and emerging vehicle technologies to accelerate the transition to zero-emission municipal fleets.

Together, New York City and Los Angeles County operate more than 47,000 fleet vehicles. Of that, New York City currently manages over 5,800 electric vehicles, while Los Angeles County is advancing a zero emissions vehicle mobility plan includes replacing 6,300 vehicles with zero-emission models.

As part of the initiative, Los Angeles County fleet leadership and DCAS will collaborate on exploring various avenues of cooperation. This includes hosting quarterly meetings, exchanging data on topics such as charger reliability, identifying funding gaps, and coordinating on infrastructure planning. The partnership will also include collaboration with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Volpe Center on a joint Clean Fleet Transition Report to identify opportunities for cities nationwide to advance sustainable fleet operations.

Details: Learn more about DCAS by visiting nyc.gov/dcas

Like this: Like Loading…