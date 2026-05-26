LA County Briefs: Recommendations from Latino Homelessness Task Force and LA County Independent Ethics Commission Approved

Los Angeles County Moves to Implement Task Force Recommendations on Latino Homelessness

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors May 21 approved a motion to implement recommendations from the task force on Latinx people experiencing homelessness and strengthen countywide efforts to address homelessness among Latinx residents.

The motion directs county departments to coordinate implementation of the task force’s recommendations, expand language access and culturally responsive services, strengthen partnerships with immigrant-serving community organizations and explore the creation of a public dashboard focused on Latino residents experiencing homelessness.

According to the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, approximately 31,291 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County identify as Latino, representing 46% of the county’s unhoused population. In the San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles service planning areas, more than half of people experiencing homelessness identify as Latino.

The motion builds on a 2022 action that created the task force on Latinx people experiencing homelessness to examine gaps in the county’s social services system contributing to rising homelessness among Latino residents. The task force identified key drivers of housing instability, including economic insecurity, barriers to health and wellness services and challenges faced by immigrant and mixed-status households seeking assistance.

Among the actions approved, the motion directs the county’s Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion (ARDI) Initiative to lead countywide coordination and develop an implementation plan for the task force recommendations. It also calls for expanded partnerships with Latino and immigrant-serving organizations, improved language access resources and stronger coordination between the homelessness services system and the Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs.

The motion further requests collaboration with the Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA) to support affordable housing development and renter protections aimed at preventing homelessness among Latino communities. County departments will report back within 90 days with implementation plans and progress updates.

Supervisors Approve Independent Ethics Commission and Office of Ethics

On May 19, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to establish the county’s first independent ethics commission and office of ethics compliance, acting on recommendations from the governance reform task force. To secure the commission’s full independence, the motion also directs county counsel to draft a charter amendment for a future ballot measure and return it to the board for consideration.

This marks a step toward stronger accountability, transparency, and public trust in county government.

Read the original GRTF recommendations that informed this action:

https://tinyurl.com/Governance-reform-task-force

Details: 213-974-1411

county departments to coordinate implementation of the task force’s recommendations, expand language access and culturally responsive services, strengthen partnerships with immigrant-serving community organizations and explore the creation of a public dashboard focused on Latino residents experiencing homelessness.

According to the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, approximately 31,291 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County identify as Latino, representing 46% of the county’s unhoused population. In the San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles service planning areas, more than half of people experiencing homelessness identify as Latino.

The motion builds on a 2022 action that created the task force on Latinx people experiencing homelessness to examine gaps in the county’s social services system contributing to rising homelessness among Latino residents. The task force identified key drivers of housing instability, including economic insecurity, barriers to health and wellness services and challenges faced by immigrant and mixed-status households seeking assistance.

Among the actions approved, the motion directs the county’s Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion (ARDI) Initiative to lead countywide coordination and develop an implementation plan for the task force recommendations. It also calls for expanded partnerships with Latino and immigrant-serving organizations, improved language access resources and stronger coordination between the homelessness services system and the Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs.

The motion further requests collaboration with the Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA) to support affordable housing development and renter protections aimed at preventing homelessness among Latino communities. County departments will report back within 90 days with implementation plans and progress updates.

Supervisors Approve Independent Ethics Commission and Office of Ethics

On May 19, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to establish the county’s first independent ethics commission and office of ethics compliance, acting on recommendations from the governance reform task force. To secure the commission’s full independence, the motion also directs county counsel to draft a charter amendment for a future ballot measure and return it to the board for consideration.

This marks a step toward stronger accountability, transparency, and public trust in county government.

Read the original GRTF recommendations that informed this action:

https://tinyurl.com/Governance-reform-task-force

Details: 213-974-1411

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