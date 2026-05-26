LB-Homicide and Internet Crimes Against Children Investigations

Homicide Investigation Caspian Ave., Long Beach

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on May 24, that resulted in the death of a male adult victim and injuries to two female adult victims.

On May 24, about 12:11 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Caspian Avenue regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers contacted three adult victims, one male and two females, with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officers rendered medical aid until relieved by the Long Beach Fire Department, who transported the victims to a local hospital. The male adult victim succumbed to his injuries. The two female victims were transported in stable condition.

The suspect(s) fled the scene before officers arrived.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The motive and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Leticia Gamboa and Jared Asato at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at: 800-222-8477,www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

LBPD Makes Arrest Related to Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation

On April 13, 2026, Child and Elder Abuse detectives received an Internet Crimes Against Children or ICAC cyber tip regarding a potential victim of child sexual abuse and child sexual abuse material. Detectives identified the suspect as a resident of Long Beach and launched an investigation, gathering evidence and building a case that led to an arrest.

On April 16, detectives arrested Mircea Radu Tonoiu, a 58-year-old resident of Long Beach, in the City of Torrance.

Through their investigation, detectives determined that Tonoiu had manufactured child sexual abuse material of a female victim and was in possession of approximately 157,000 images of child sexual abuse material.

“The exploitation of a child is reprehensible, and this investigation demonstrates the magnitude and scope of the harm caused by these deplorable crimes,” said Police Chief Wally Hebeish. “The trauma inflicted by this suspect on a child is intolerable and I’d like to thank the detectives and agency partners who are holding him accountable.”

Tonoiu was booked on the manufacturing of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and lewd acts with a child. Bail was set at $275,000.

Detectives presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.

This arrest was a part of the Los Angeles Regional ICAC taskforce’s multi-agency effort known as Operation Firewall, which took place between April 19 and May 3, 2026. The goal of Operation Firewall was to identify and arrest predators who used the internet to sexually exploit children and rescue those children from their abusers.

To report potential child sexual abuse activity and have the harmful matter removed from the internet, visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s “Take It Down” service at www.takeitdown.ncmec.org.

For more information, safety tips, and educational resources, visit www.Missingkids.org/NetSmartz.

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