Handel’s and La Michoacana Bring New Flavors to San Pedro

By Gretchen Williams, Columnist

Frozen treats are just the remedy for summer heat, and San Pedro is now home to two new ice cream parlors.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has opened its newest location on Western Avenue in Park Plaza. Popular from the beginning, Handel’s offers an amazing selection of ice cream, with each variety made fresh daily. One Hawaiian visitor declared Handel’s flavors “10 out of 10!” and returned three times during his San Pedro vacation.

Handel’s Homemade has used the same homemade method since its inception in Youngstown, Ohio, in 1945. Open from noon to 10 p.m., Handel’s offers traditional flavors such as its smooth, flavorful vanilla, which is used in sundaes. The chocolate brownie sundae is an iconic bestseller.

Unusual flavors such as taro, horchata, Graham Central Station and Birthday Cake are among Handel’s signature offerings. Orange Dream Cream recalls the flavors of childhood 50-50 bars. Black Cherry is packed with whole frozen cherries, while Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie and French Silk Pie deliver rich, indulgent flavors.

Sour Green Apple Ice takes a different approach to frozen delights. It’s tart, sweet and intensely cold — seriously refreshing on a warm September afternoon.

Handel’s Homemade in San Pedro offers pickup and delivery options, making it an easy choice for summer celebrations.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

970 N. Western Ave., San Pedro

310-307-8143

La Michoacana is colorful, delicious and lots of fun. The Mexican-inspired line of frozen treats traces its roots to 1930 in Tocumbo, Michoacán, Mexico. There are an estimated 8,000 to 15,000 locations throughout Mexico, and La Michoacana can now be found throughout the United States, Central America and South America.

La Michoacana is a spectacular addition to San Pedro’s cuisine scene. Beyond its remarkable selection of paletas and popsicles, La Michoacana offers more than 100 flavors of ice cream and sorbet.

Many of the sorbet flavors feature scrumptious tropical fruits, from watermelon to guava to passion fruit. They stay faithful to their source fruit without being overly sweet, while retaining beautiful natural colors.

Go to La Michoacana just to marvel at the wonderful possibilities.

La Michoacana Premier

683 W. Ninth St., San Pedro

424-264-5556