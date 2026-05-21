Vote Centers to Open This Weekend for the 2026 Statewide Direct Primary Election

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced that 122 Vote Centers will open on May 23, for the June 2 statewide direct primary election.

Vote centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, voter registration, and vote by mail ballot returns. A complete list and map of vote center locations are available online at LOCATOR.LAVOTE.GOV.

Eligible voters who have not yet registered can visit any vote center, complete a conditional voter registration, and cast a ballot in this election. Once the registration is validated through the statewide database, the ballot is processed like all others.

Voters should review their ballots carefully and vote early, as this ballot includes a large number of contests and candidates. Voters can save time using the interactive sample ballot, an optional tool that allows voters to mark their selections on a smartphone or computer and instantly transfer their votes to the ballot marking device.

For contests with many candidates, the ballot marking device displays five candidates at a time. Voters can select the “More” button to view the full list of candidates. For additional assistance in English or any of the 18 supported languages, voters can call 800-815-2666, option 3, or one of the multilingual assistance telephone lines.

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