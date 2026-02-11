Mayor Bass Signs Executive Directive 17 to Strengthen LA Protections Against ICE Raids

LOS ANGELES — In response to escalating immigration raids across Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass Feb. 10 signed Executive Directive 17 to build on the city’s efforts to confront federal overreach by the Trump administration and protect Angelenos from the ongoing, dangerous federal immigration raids.



The announcement outlines a set of directives from Mayor Bass, including measures that prohibit the use of city property for immigration enforcement staging areas, processing locations, or bases of operation, and increases transparency around the conduct of federal agents through the use of body-worn cameras and other mechanisms. The directive also calls on the board of police commissioners to take specific actions to comply with the requirements of California Senate Bills 627 and 805, which address the use of facial coverings and visible identification by federal agents.



“Immigration raids across L.A. have not stopped, and neither has our resolve to protect Angelenos from ICE’s campaign of terror,” said Mayor Karen Bass. “It’s outrageous that federal agents hide behind masks while racially profiling hardworking Angelenos. It’s cowardly and it must end — and so must the presence of ICE in Los Angeles. Together, we will stand united to defend our city and protect one another.”

In June, Los Angeles became a test case for the Trump administration’s aggressive, unlawful, and inhumane immigration enforcement raids. Mayor Bass issued Executive Directive 12 and, with philanthropic and private partners, raised $1.7 million in immediate relief for impacted families. ED12 has become a model for other cities, including Portland, Minneapolis, and Chicago, who are facing similar federal actions.



As these enforcement efforts have intensified, marked by highly visible operations and fatal shootings of civilians by federal agents in Los Angeles and Minneapolis, Executive Directive 17 aims to sharply expand protections to keep Angelenos safe from federal enforcement abuses.



Executive Directive 17 includes the following directives:

Mandates that city property is not utilized by federal immigration agents for staging areas, processing locations, or bases of operation;

Requests the board of police commissioners to direct the police chief to update LAPD’s protocols related to federal immigration action;

Provides guidance related to implementing state law that prohibits masking of federal immigration agents;

Directs the Department of City Planning to prepare an ordinance regarding private property owners who give site control for immigration enforcement and related activities; and

Begins the process to ensure that city contractors disclose whether they have agreements with the Department of Homeland Security.

Details: Read the full Executive Directive here.

