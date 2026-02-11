Scan. Share. Shape the LA County Budget

Los Angeles County invites you to watch and participate in the upcoming county departments budget presentations, where departments will publicly present their budget requests as part of the county’s annual budget process.

Budget Presentations

Time: 9 a.m.Feb.12 and Feb.13,

Details: Click here for the survey on Feb. 12 at 9 a.m.: https://tinyurl.com/e-survey-la-county-gov

Watch Live:

bos.lacounty.gov/board-meeting-agendas/live-broadcast

These presentations provide an opportunity to help county residents better understand how resources are proposed, discussed, and prioritized while also sharing feedback in real time.

For questions contact: info@measureg.lacounty.gov or 213-974-1411.

