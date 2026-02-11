Kaiser Pharmacy and Lab Workers Continue Unfair Labor Practice Strike

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA —Thousands of Kaiser workers and supporters Feb. 10 continued their unfair labor practice strike, picketing at locations throughout Southern California to protest the company’s unlawful actions that have prevented frontline healthcare workers from getting the fair contract they deserve. Actions took place at select Kaiser medical centers throughout the region, including a large solidarity rally organized by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union or UFCW and United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals or UNAC/UHCP in Panorama City.



Several videos circulating on social media have shown hours-long waits at Kaiser pharmacies throughout Southern California, with patients expressing frustration with Kaiser.

“I’ve worked at Kaiser for nearly 18 years because I believed in partnership and taking care of patients,” said Christina Thomas, a pharmacy technician with Kaiser in Lancaster, and a UFCW Local 770 member. “But partnership only works when workers are respected and heard. Our patients respect us, and they know that what Kaiser is doing is wrong. What we’re seeing now—multiple unions standing together against unfair labor practices—is historic. We’re united because this is about accountability, dignity at work, and protecting the future of healthcare for the patients we serve.”

UFCW will continue actions tomorrow at select Kaiser medical centers throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, and Kern Counties, with a large solidarity rally planned at Kaiser Permanente’s Downey medical center tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.

UFCW Southern California locals have announced that their Unfair Labor Practice strike will end Feb. 12, at 5 a.m. In an email to members, the unions said, “we’ll continue to push Kaiser to come back to the national table and negotiate a fair contract. And if they break the law again we will come back to the picket line. Kaiser has the full power to prevent this from happening again. To stop disrupting the lives and the care of our patients. All they need to do is bargain in good faith.”

