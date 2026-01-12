Port of Long Beach Sponsorship Call Open Through Jan. 30

Nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for the Port of Long Beach’s community sponsorship program, which funds community events and activities that help inform residents about the port. The events center on the arts, environment, education, social justice and historic preservation.

Community groups may submit sponsorship applications online now through 5 p.m. Jan. 30. Events in this sponsorship call must be after April 1. Applicants are advised to plan well in advance, as this allows time for the review, consideration and recommendation process prior to a decision by the Board of Harbor Commissioners.

Applications are judged on how effectively the proposed events and activities can help the port inform the community of its role as an environmental steward, economic engine and job creator. Events chosen should include promotional, marketing and community outreach opportunities for the Port. The sponsored events and programs help spread awareness about the port’s operations, initiatives and community investment.

The Port accepts sponsorship applications three times a year, in January, May and September. For the previous call in September, Harbor Commissioners awarded 330 community sponsorships totaling $976,000.

The sponsorship policy was recently updated; find details here.

Details: www.polb.com/sponsorships.

