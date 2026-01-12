Join the Griffith Park Run Feb. 1 — and Support the LA Parks Foundation

If your looking for ways to benefit your city, your fitness and nature, register now for the annual Griffith Park Run Half Marathon & 5K, which in part benefits the Los Angeles Parks Foundation (www.laparksfoundation.org) and contributes to maintaining the beauty and accessibility of L.A.’s parks for everyone. Established in 2008, the Los Angeles Parks Foundation works to enhance and preserve public parks, recreational areas, and open spaces for the diverse population of Los Angeles.

This event invites participants of all skill levels from elite athletes and enthusiastic racers to walkers. This half marathon uniquely navigates all the main trails of Griffith Park, leading runners past notable landmarks such as the Merry Go Round and the Autry Museum. The 5K route is scenic, flat, and shaded, and for the first time, dogs are allowed to register as participants to run alongside their owners in the 5K. The Half Marathon commences at 7:30 a.m., while the 5K starts at 10 a.m.

All participants will receive a commemorative medal, a premium t-shirt, access to sampling booths, food trucks, and raffle prizes. There is ample free public parking available throughout the Griffith Park area and near the Autry (the start/finish and expo site). Please adhere to the RunGPR parking signs at both entrances from Crystal Springs Road.

Details: Register today at: www.rungpr.com

