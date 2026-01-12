At least 14 Journalists Detained During Presidential Inauguration in Venezuela

The Committee to Protect Journalists strongly condemns the detention of at least 14 journalists and media workers in Caracas during the inauguration ceremony of Delcy Rodríguez as president, and urges Venezuelan authorities to guarantee that journalists can report freely without intimidation, surveillance, or retaliation.

On Jan. 5, 13 journalists and media workers affiliated with international media outlets and news agencies, and one working for a national outlet, were detained while covering the inauguration, according to information documented by Venezuela’s National Union of Press Workers. Thirteen of those detained were later released without being formally presented before judicial authorities, while one journalist was deported, the union reported.

“These detentions are part of a broader pattern of intimidation aimed at obstructing independent coverage of events of public interest,” said Cristina Zahar, CPJ Latin America program coordinator. “Venezuelan authorities must immediately end practices that expose journalists to surveillance and arbitrary detention, and ensure that the press can work safely and without fear.”

