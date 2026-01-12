ALERT: Port of Los Angeles Opens New On-/Off-Ramps, Announces New SR-47 Traffic Pattern in San Pedro

Jan. 12, 2026 – The Port of Los Angeles Jan. 12 opened the new northbound (NB) on-ramp to I-110 and new southbound (SB) off-ramp from SR 47 at Front Street/Harbor Blvd. as it enters a new phase of construction near the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro as part of the SR 47 Interchange Project. Along with the new ramps, the Port debuted a newly realigned Knoll Drive to access Knoll Hill.

Starting Friday, Jan. 23 through Aug. 31, crews will close both the NB SR 47 on-ramp and NB SR 47 off-ramp at Harbor Blvd. (aka Harbor Blvd off ramp from SB I-110).

As construction continues, the following detours are in place:

DETOUR A: SB I-110 to Harbor Blvd.

Exit at Channel Street/Pacific Avenue and continue to Front Street/Harbor Blvd.

(See orange route on map.)

DETOUR B: Pacific Ave. to NB SR 47

Take Pacific Avenue to Channel Street to SB I‑110 to NB SR 47

(See green route on map.)

DETOUR C: Harbor Blvd. to NB SR 47

Take Front Street/Harbor Blvd. to 1st Street to Gaffey Blvd. to NB SR 47

(See purple route on map.)

Truckers should follow posted traffic signs and detours accordingly.

Those with questions may leave a message on the public phone line at 310-732-7778. Calls will be returned within 24 hours.

The SR 47 Interchange Project is replacing the existing southbound SR 47 off-ramp from the Vincent Thomas Bridge with a new off-ramp on the north side. Additional improvements include realigning the existing on-ramp to the northbound I-110 connector; modifying the northbound SR 47 off-ramp onto Harbor Blvd.; modifying the northbound SR 47 on-ramp onto the bridge toward Terminal Island; and improving local streets near the interchange. The project is expected to be completed in December 2026.

Details: For updated project information, visit portofla.org/sr47

