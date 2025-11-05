Asm. Gipson Briefs: Good News for Beacon House and for SEIU Caregivers

In-Home Supportive Services Receive Work Improvement Offers

CARSON— After many stages of negotiation, the labor community represented by SEIU 2015 on reached an offer during bargaining that promised real improvements for professional caregivers. Terms offered to In-Home Supportive Services or IHSS employees raise wages and improve working conditions, and SEIU 2015’s membership Day of Action took place on Oct. 16. They encourage stakeholders to check out updates and the vote page.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Home-Care-Wages

Beacon House Meals Grow

SAN PEDRO—Asm. Mike Gipson brought a big win to the San Pedro Bay region. One of his assembly district’s 501(c)(3) organizations, the Beacon House will receive funding from the State in order to double the impact of its meal service.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Beacon-House-New-Building

