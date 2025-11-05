McOsker Briefs: Port of LA Policies, Clearwater Tunnel & Sunken City Updates

McOsker Policy Update, Port of LA Policies and Rules

SAN PEDRO—On Oct. 29 Councilman Tim McOsker introduced a motion to reaffirm the city’s authority over policymaking and rule-making at the Port of Los Angeles and to ensure that public investment supports workers and community benefit, not automation and job loss. The motion calls for the chief legislative analyst and the Port of Los Angeles to develop a clear framework that prohibits the use of public funds for automation and opposes any legislation or rule that puts a cap on cargo at the port.

“For generations, the port has provided family-sustaining jobs while leading the way in environmental progress,” said McOsker. “We can continue to advance clean air and sustainability without sacrificing the workers who make this port run.

McOsker introduced this motion following Gov. Newsom’s veto of Senate Bill 34, which, at a state-level, aimed to implement similar protections at the San Pedro Bay Port Complex for the environment, workers at the port, and the local economy. McOsker’s motion was referred to the Trade, Travel and Tourism Committee, and the councilman noted it will be advocated for to see it through the full city council process.

Clearwater Tunnel Update

SAN PEDRO—Rescue and recovery operations to access the Clearwater Tunnel and inspect the tunnel boring machine are ongoing and expected to continue for several weeks. Under Cal/OSHA authority, crews are drilling along Western Ave. near Weymouth Ave. to assess underground conditions approximately 360 feet deep. Traffic control is in place in the southbound lanes while drilling occurs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with occasional Saturday work possible. All construction at Royal Palms Beach remains paused while the State Historic Preservation Office reviews findings related to indigenous artifacts discovered at the site. There is no set timeline for when construction will resume, but updates will be shared as soon as they are available.

Sunken City Update

SAN PEDRO—Last month at the “Coffee with a Cop” event at White Point Nature Preserve, community members heard from LAPD officers, Park Rangers, and had a chance to voice their questions and concerns. An update was provided on a plan to open Sunken City, and the community offered input on fencing design. The project is now in the design phase.

Like this: Like Loading...