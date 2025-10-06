Governor’s Briefs: Newsom Rejects Landslide Bill, Confirms New Local Appointments

Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom Oct. 2 announced the following appointments:

Alysia Bell, of Redondo Beach, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Bell has been President at UNITE-LA since 2022, where she has held several positions since 2011, including executive vice president of UNITE-LA and vice president of Education Business Coalitions in partnership with the association of Chamber of Commerce executives and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. She was vice president of Workforce Development and Administration at Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce from 2007 to 2011. Bell was a human resources specialist in the personnel selection branch at Los Angeles Unified School District from 2005 to 2006. She was an adjunct professor of Industrial-Organizational Psychology at Pepperdine University in 2006. Bell is co-chair of the executive committee of California Stewardship Network, board Member of California Forward, and member of the California Jobs First Los Angeles County collaborative steering committee and University of Southern California EdPolicy Hub advisory board. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Industrial-Organizational Psychology from California State University, Long Beach and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bell is a Democrat.

Rex Richardson, of Long Beach, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Richardson has been mayor of the City of Long Beach since 2022, where he has held several positions since 2014, including councilmember and vice mayor. He was a manager of government affairs at Crown Castle from 2019 to 2022. Richardson was president of Southern California Association of Governments from 2020 to 2021. He was chief of staff to councilmember Steven Neal at the City of Long Beach from 2010 to 2014. Richardson held multiple roles at SEIU Local 721 from 2007 to 2010, including political and community coordinator and worksite organizer. He is an advisory board member of the United States Conference of Mayors. Richardson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from California State University, Dominguez Hills. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Richardson is a Democrat.

City of Rancho Palos Verdes Statement on Veto of AB 986

Rancho Palos Verdes leaders Oct. 2 expressed their disappointment in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to veto AB 986, legislation that would have amended the California Emergency Services Act to name landslides as a natural disaster that may be eligible for disaster assistance.

“Almost two years to the day since our City entered a state of local emergency due to unprecedented land movement that has torn apart homes and vital infrastructure, we are deeply disappointed that the Governor has vetoed a bill that would codify what anyone with common sense already knows — that drastic land movement is a natural disaster and the basis for a declaration of an emergency,” said Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor Dave Bradley. “The Governor’s assertion that state law already covers landslides runs counter to what has been conveyed to the City by the state as we have sought disaster assistance for the City and impacted residents, who have been left to take on the enormous costs of landslide response with little outside help. We thank Assemblymember Muratsuchi and Senator Allen for their leadership co-authoring AB 986 and are committed to continuing to work with them and the City’s coalition of supporters on this issue.”

Rancho Palos Verdes, a small, contract city with an annual operating budget of about $39 million, has spent over $48 million since October 2022 responding to destructive landslide movement that accelerated to unprecedented rates following back-to-back heavy rainy seasons. Peaking to moving about 1 foot per week in summer 2024, the natural disaster led to mass gas and electricity shutoffs, the red- and yellow-tagging of dozens of homes, major damage to infrastructure and trails, and the closure and disassembly of the historic Wayfarers Chapel. The City and impacted residents have faced difficulty securing disaster assistance, as state and federal agencies have largely deemed RPV’s ancient, slow-moving Portuguese Bend Landslide ineligible under existing law and programs.

“This was a missed opportunity to clarify and strengthen state law for landslide-prone communities navigating red tape. This decision leaves us with more questions and uncertainty, which will not help our City prepare for future landslide events,” said Rancho Palos Verdes City Manager Ara Mihranian. “Albeit disappointing, the City and its residents and businesses owners are resilient, and we will continue to pursue disaster recovery assistance.”

