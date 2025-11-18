AG Protects $200 Million for Designated for California Schools

CALIFORNIA — On Nov. 16 Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that the U.S. Department of Education has backed down from its effort to rescind states’ access to hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for the academic recovery of students following the COVID-19 pandemic. The stipulated agreement, filed in court, leaves in place preliminary injunctions secured by California and other states until all of the funding at issue in the lawsuit is disbursed, effectively resolving the lawsuit in the state’s favor. This means schools do not have to wait for litigation to play out and can confidently spend down this vital grant funding today. The attorney general is continuing to secure full and final relief for Californians across a number of its lawsuits.

Find more on the California Department of Justice’s work to hold the federal government accountable here: https://oag.ca.gov/federal-accountability.

