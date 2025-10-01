Shutdown 2025: What to Expect

This announcement from Rep. Nannette Barragán’s office was sent with the following disclaimer:

DISCLAIMER: The following information is based off of how federal agencies have handled shutdowns in the past. The Trump administration may not follow the same protocols. We will do our best to keep you updated with the most current information.

At 12.01 a.m. Oct. 1, the end of the government’s fiscal year, the federal government was shut down. Democrats are committed to lowering costs, protecting Americans’ healthcare, and keeping the government open. Unfortunately, President Trump and Republican leadership have refused to negotiate in good faith with Democratic leaders on a path forward that protects American’s health care.

Many of the services provided by the federal government that communities rely on will be closed or continue with limited capacity or hours of service. At this time, its unclear how long this shutdown could last.

Below you’ll find frequently asked questions about a federal government shutdown and the impact on the federal government’s current operating procedures during the shutdown.

To view the most updated information on the shutdown impacts, click HERE.

Rep. Nannette Barragán’s office will remain open to assist you.

D.C. Office: 9 a.m.-5.30 p.m. ET, Mon-Fri, 202-225-8220

Long Beach Office: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. PT, Mon-Fri, 310-831-1799

Information on Federal Agencies and Services

Social Security

Recipients will continue to receive their Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will continue to issue original and replacement Social Security cards and process applications for benefits and appeals.

Field offices will remain open, and the national 1-800 number will be running.

Some Social Security services may be affected, such as benefit verifications and overpayment processing.

Medicare and Medicaid

Medicaid and Medicaid benefits will not be disrupted.

The shutdown will not affect Medicare’s open enrollment period beginning October 15, 2025.

Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace/Covered California

The shutdown will not affect the open enrollment period beginning November 1, 2025 for the state’s ACA marketplace, Covered California.

Veteran Services

Veterans’ health care will not be affected by the shutdown.

Benefits will continue to be processed and delivered (compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits).

Some Veterans’ Affairs (VA) services will be restricted (i.e. outreach, career concealing, transition assistance, and more)

Regional VA offices will close.

Food Assistance Programs and TANF

Participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will see an immediate reduction in benefits.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will continue to receive assistance as normal through October 2025.

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) is funded by the federal government but distributed by state agencies, so this will depend on whether the state uses emergency funds to continue the program for a limited time, or until the shutdown ends.

Public Spaces, Utilities, and Federal Court

Mail will still arrive, and Postal Service employees are exempt from “furlough”.

Public elementary, middle, and high schools will be open.

Some preschool and school readiness centers will close, leading some children to lose their Head Start benefits.

Most safety inspections for drinking water, food, worksites, and hazardous sites will be suspended.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspections of domestic food will be suspended.

A majority of national parks and museums operated by the federal government will close.

Federal courts will remain open.

Student Loans

If the shutdown is prolonged, key activities at Federal Student Aid could be impacted and disrupt the agency’s ability to assist borrowers.

The FAFSA and financial aid process could be delayed for students applying.

IRS and Taxes

If you are filing taxes with a valid extension, you are still required to file by October 16, 2025.

The IRS is expected to use leftover funds to operate normally for 5 business days. After that, tax refunds may see significant delays due to staffing shortages caused by the shutdown.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

FEMA should still respond to emergencies.

Long-term projects will be delayed due to lack of funding for the Disaster Relief Fund.

Small Business Administration (SBA)

SBA will not provide new loans.

SBA loan repayments will still be due — contact your lending institution and ask how a government shutdown affects your loan.

SBA is likely to continue to issue disaster loans, the process of getting approved for a new Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) will take longer.

Housing

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) will have limited staff. Processing or closing of FHA-insured loans may be delayed. Contact your lender for the exact status of your loan.

Households receiving Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will continue through the end of the year.

Domestic and International Travel

Travelers could face longer wait times for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security lines at airports across the country.

During the 2018-2019 partial shutdown, TSA PreCheck applications were accepted, Global Entry enrollment appointments were canceled.

The U.S. Passport Agency will remain open and continue to issue passports.

During the 2018-2019 partial shutdown, United States embassies will remain open, but U.S. citizens living abroad should be prepared for delays.

Federal Employees

A majority of federal employees will not report to work during the shutdown and will not be paid until the shutdown ends. Furloughed workers will receive backpay at the conclusion of the shutdown.

Federal workers who are deemed essential will continue to report to work but will not receive pay until the government opens.

Federal workers and contractors who are furloughed or terminated contractors may apply for unemployment in their state.

Visiting Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol tours will not be offered.

