The LA County Sanitation Districts started work Sept 29 on a drilling project on Western Avenue near the 5th Street cul-de-sac.
One southbound lane on Western Avenue will be closed for approximately 4 to 6 weeks for a safety investigation related to their tunnel construction project.
This work may create traffic delays in the area.
Western Avenue Work Begins Monday – Expect Delays
