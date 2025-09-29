Unified Command Completes Salvage Operations for Pier G Container Incident

LONG BEACH — The unified command announces all 95 containers that fell overboard from the vessel Mississippi at Pier G have been recovered in and around the Port of Long Beach Sept. 26, 2025.

Early counts for the number of containers overboard increased from the original estimate as some units were crushed, submerged, or hidden from view in the nearby boat basin.

About 3:28 p.m., the final container was lifted from the water, marking the end of salvage operations for the incident.

Recent response actions include:

Deploying side-scan sonar and remotely operated vehicles to locate submerged containers.

Using dive teams to inspect the bottom of the cargo vessel Mississippi and assist in recovering containers around the vessel.

Repositioning the vessel was a tug, pilot vessels and line handlers to access containers trapped beneath the bottom of the vessel.

Reducing a 500-yard safety zone to a 100-yard safety zone as operations moved forward, and maintaining hourly Safety Marine Information Broadcasts to keep mariners informed.

All vessel traffic restrictions were lifted following the completion of the dive operations Sept. 26, and vessel transits near Pier G no longer require Captain of the Port approval. A total of 142 vessel transits were authorized during the salvage operations phase of the response, ensuring continued operations in the busy port complex.

The Pollution Response, Salvage, and Marine Transportation System Recovery groups have since been demobilized. Pier G terminal operations have been fully restored, and port traffic is now continuing without restrictions.

To submit a non-cargo claim related to the Pier G Container Incident, please call 877-430-6361 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PDT, Monday through Friday or e-mail submission@piergincidentclaims.com. For further information, visit www.piergincdientclaims.com.

Details:

Previous press releases on the Container Incident can be found here

