Port of Long Beach Names Chief Harbor Engineer

LONG BEACH—The Port of Long Beach has named Monique Lebrun as senior director of the engineering services bureau, a position that also carries the title of chief Harbor engineer.

The chief Harbor engineer is in charge of managing and executing the port’s portfolio of complex engineering projects, including oversight of the $3.2 billion, 10-year capital improvement program, which drives infrastructure development, modernization and sustainability initiatives.

The engineering services bureau Lebrun will lead comprises about 300 staff members across six divisions – construction management, engineering design, maintenance, program management, project controls and survey. The bureau is responsible for the development and maintenance of the port’s infrastructure through the extensive capital program. Key projects include the $1.8 billion Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility, the centerpiece of a strategy to make cargo movement cleaner and more efficient by shifting more containers directly from ships at marine terminals to trains.

Lebrun joined the Port of Long Beach in 2008 in the engineering design division before moving to the program management division. She advanced to senior program manager, leading delivery of the port’s middle harbor container terminal, before being named assistant director, director and now senior director/chief Harbor engineer. A licensed civil engineer and board-certified port engineer by the Academy of Coastal, Ocean, Port & Navigation Engineers, Lebrun also holds the Envision Sustainability Professional credential, reflecting a commitment to building infrastructure that is resilient, innovative, equitable, and sustainable.

Lebrun earned bachelor degrees in both civil engineering and architectural engineering from the University of Miami, and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

