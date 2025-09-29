RPV Landslide Updates: Slide Reported on Marguerite Drive and City to Receive 4 M for Landslide Remediation

Land Movement Community Update on Marguerite Drive

On Sept. 27, 2025, about 8:20 p.m., land subsidence was reported along a coastal bluff off Marguerite Drive near Palos Verdes Drive West in the City of Rancho Palos Verdes. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, approximately 300-400 linear feet of the slope sloughed off, dropping approximately 50-60 feet toward the coastline.

No injuries were reported, and there were no initial signs of structural damage as of Sept. 27. However, significant soil movement has resulted in damage to several backyards. No evacuations are in place.

The city is working with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department and has dispatched the city’s geologist and building and safety division staff to the scene. While a geotechnical assessment is ongoing, this incident occurred outside the boundaries of the Portuguese Bend Landslide Complex, which is located approximately 4 miles southeast.

﻿The city continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

City to Receive $4 Million from LA County Sanitation Districts for Landslide Remediation

The Los Angeles County Sanitations Districts, the agency responsible for operating the main trunk sewers that transport wastewater out of the Peninsula, will award the City of Rancho Palos Verdes $4 million for landslide remediation. Today, the agency announced its Board of Directors approved the one-time contribution to support the City’s stabilization work, including the deep dewatering well program, because the City’s efforts to slow land movement are vital to protecting the above-ground trunk lines that run along Palos Verdes Drive South through the landslide area. The City expresses its deep gratitude to the Sanitation Districts, under the leadership of Chief Engineer and General Manager Robert Ferrante, for this funding and for their close partnership throughout the landslide emergency as we work together to ensure the protection of the sewer system.

Like this: Like Loading...