Los Angeles County Begins Mailing Sample Ballot Books for the 2025 Statewide Special Election

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced that the mailing of Sample Ballot Books to all registered voters for the November 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election is now underway.

Sample Ballot Books provide voters with essential election information, including instructions on voting options, key deadlines, and a preview of the ballot.

This election was called by the California Legislature through legislation proposing a constitutional amendment that was then signed into law by the Governor. State Measure 50 proposes changes to the state constitution that require voter approval to be enacted.

Additional details about State Measure 50 are available in the State Voter Information Guide (VIG), which is mailed separately by the California Secretary of State and also available online.

The RR/CC will continue mailing Sample Ballot Books through October 14, 2025, and will begin mailing Vote by Mail ballots on October 2, 2025. Starting October 6, 2025, voters will also be able to access their Sample Ballot online at LAVOTE.GOV/ISB.

The RR/CC offers election materials in English and 18 different languages.

Voters can request election materials in their preferred language by returning the Language Request Form found at the back of the Sample Ballot Book or by contacting our office at 800- 815-2666, option 3.

