Two Random Happenings: Fall into the Fall of the Ruling Class & Grow the Resistance At PATM

September Fourth Fridays on Fourth St., LB with Art and Activist Pop-Ups

Fall into the fall of the ruling class at the inaugural autumn Fourth Fridays on 4th Street from 6 to 9 pm on Sept. 26. Stroll the street and enjoy more than 50 artist pop-ups, live music, and food & drink specials all along 4th Street’s Retro Row between Temple and Hermosa avenues.

A potent mix of art and activism will be popping up and popping off at Page Against the Machine, featuring zines and assorted accessories from Bre’s Tiny Print Shop, recent SoCal protest and rally actions as captured by CK Photography, assorted postcard art prints, stickers, and tote bags by Kajora Lovely, and a splash of new works by author and artist Paul McColm.

Care Culture Collaborative, a Long Beach group dedicated to fostering a culture of care and compassion through an abolitionist framework, will be on the scene with free zines and info on how to connect with your neighbors in need. And speaking of connection, get the 411 from the worker-led nonprofit newsroom The Southlander, the only dedicated investigative news cooperative serving Greater Los Angeles.

Long Beach Locals for Liberation, an informal, non-aligned coalition of leftist LB activists who come together to organize and advocate for immigrant, Indigenous, Palestinian, and LGBTQ+ rights and against imperialism and the fascist Trump/Musk/MAGA agenda, and comrades from the Party of Socialism and Liberation (PSL) will both be out in full force to educate, agitate, and organize.

Come for the revelry, stay for the revolution!

Grow the Resistance

Back in July, Page Against The Machine played host to local Long Beach business Homespun who organized a Grow the Resistance fundraiser for Orale, a Long Beach-based immigrant rights organization on the front lines of responding to ICE operations across Los Angeles. The sidewalk sale raised nearly $1500, with 100% of the proceeds going to the organization. In June, Órale launched a campaign to raise $500,000 to support immigrant families facing detention, deportation, and displacement with financial assistance. They are about halfway to their goal, and Homespun would like to continue to sow the seeds of community, mutual aid, and collective resistance with Round 2 of their fundraiser sale.

On . Sept. 27 from 9 am. to 2 pm, Homespun will take to our sidewalk again to offer plant and succulent arrangements in a quirky mix of upcycled containers, each including a clever miniature protest sign of your choice, and will be expanding their offerings with handmade pottery and handcrafted candles–a perfect way to help melt ICE away during the chilly autumn months! Page Against the Machine will add an equally quirky selection of $5 and $10 sale books and assorted items, with all proceeds from both pop-ups going to Orale.

Follow at @oralelb or visit Orale.org for a vast array of resources on immigrant rights, ICE, and allyship, and to donate to their Rapid Response Fund.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m., Sept. 26 and 9 a.m to 2 p.m., Sept. 27

Details: 562-588-7075; https://www.patmbooks.com

Venue: Page Against The Machine, 2714 E 4th St, Long Beach

