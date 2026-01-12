CEO Charged With $5M Embezzlement From Children’s Camp

LAKE HUGHES — The former CEO of The Painted Turtle, a nonprofit specialty camp for children with chronic and life-threatening medical conditions, Jan. 12 was charged with embezzling $5.2 million from the organization during his tenure from 2018-2025.

Christopher L. Butler (dob 2/28/76) of Porter Ranch is charged with 15 felony counts: nine counts of grand theft, five counts of forgery and one count of fraudulent use of a computer.

The case was filed on Dec. 29, 2025. Butler is being held on $835,000 bail.

His arraignment is set for Jan. 15 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

If convicted as charged, Butler faces more than 18 years in state prison.

