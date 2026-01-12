LA County, City Launch $2.8M Sidewalk Vending Program to Support Vendors

LOS ANGELES— The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO, in partnership with the City of Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department or EWDD, Jan 12 announced the launch of the sidewalk vending cart program, which invests $2.8 million in more than 280 free, health-code-compliant food vending carts for eligible sidewalk vendors across Los Angeles County and the City of LA. The program is designed to help vendors meet new legal requirements, overcome financial barriers to formalization, and operate safely and legally in their communities.

The cart giveaway is part of a broader effort by the County to support low-income entrepreneurs and strengthen economic inclusion.

The program offers fully compliant vending carts, free of charge, to vendors who meet all eligibility requirements and complete the permitting process.

These carts are designed to meet public health standards under the CMFO classification and help vendors move from informal to legal operation. To receive a cart, applicants must be 18 years or older, live in LA County, be self-employed as a sidewalk vendor, earn less than $75,000 annually from vending, operate within either unincorporated LA County or the City of LA, and commit to full compliance with public health and safety regulations.

Eligible applicants will be connected to partner community-based organizations that will provide permitting navigation, business support, and language assistance throughout the process. This support is offered in English, Spanish, and other commonly spoken languages in LA County to ensure equitable access and successful participation.

The program is funded through a combination of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and local allocations from both the County and the City, made possible by motions led by Chair Solis and Supervisor Mitchell and approved by the Board of Supervisors.

Carts will be available as they are manufactured. Applications are now open and will be reviewed on a monthly basis for eligibility and cart type, prioritized based on compliance readiness and location in high and highest-need areas according to the County’s Equity Explorer Map, and selected by lottery.

While time from application to cart will vary based on availability of carts and permitting approvals by the county and the city, applicants can anticipate up to 12-weeks and DEO will provide regular updates on awards and distribution.

Details: opportunity.lacounty.gov/sidewalkvendingcarts

Like this: Like Loading...