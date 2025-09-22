Gov. Newsom Signs Comprehensive Immigration Bill Package

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Newsom Sept. 20 signed an immigration bill package championed by the California Latino and Asian American and Pacific Islander or AAPI legislative caucuses. These bills push back against the injustice of reckless federal immigration raids that are causing deep fear and confusion across the state. They were signed on the heels of a recent decision by the US Supreme Court essentially greenlighting discriminatory tactics being used by federal immigration agents such as stopping people based on their perceived race, the language they speak or where they work.

The bills signed today by the Governor include:

AB 49 CA Safe Haven Schools Act (Asm. Muratsuchi, Asm. Ortega, Asm. Celeste Rodriguez, Sen. Gonzalez)

Prohibits immigration enforcement officers from entering a nonpublic area of a school site for any purpose without providing valid identification and a valid judicial warrant, judicial subpoena or court order, or unless required by state or federal law. The bill would also prevent local education agency (LEA) personnel from disclosing the education records or any information about a pupil, pupil’s family and household, school employee, or teacher to an immigration enforcement officer without a judicial warrant.

SB 81 Ensuring Healthcare Spaces are Safe (Sen. Arreguín)

Requires healthcare providers to create nonpublic areas to ensure they continue to be safe spaces for our communities and support patient care. This bill would also require healthcare provider entities to prohibit immigration authorities from accessing a facilities’ nonpublic area without a valid judicial warrant or court order. Additionally, this bill strengthens privacy protections for immigrants by recognizing that immigration status is part of a patient’s medical record.

SB 98 Sending Alerts to Families in Education (SAFE) Act (Sen. Pérez)

Requires K-12 schools and public higher education institutions to notify students, staff, and other campus community members when immigration officers are present on campus.

SB 627 No Secret Police Act (Sen. Wiener)

Prohibits local and federal law enforcement from concealing their faces while conducting operations, with limited exemptions, such as for medical or fire-related reasons.

SB 805 No Vigilantes Act (Sen. Pérez)

Requires law enforcement to clearly identify themselves, by displaying their agency name and officer’s name or badge number.

