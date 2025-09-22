Barragán Responds to Democratic Funding Bill Focused on Health Care Funding

Washington, D.C. — Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) Sept. 18 released the following statement on House Democrats’ funding bill created to address the Republican health care crisis:

“House Democrats step up, once again, to stop the Republican health care crisis. House Democrats have proposed legislation that cancels the cuts to health care, lowers the costs, and saves your health care.

Legislation should work for the people, not against them.”

On Sept. 19 the Associated Press reported the Senate rejected competing measures to fund federal agencies until the new budget year begins on Oct. 1, increasing chances for a partial government shutdown on that date.

The Democratic proposal would have extended enhanced health insurance subsidies set to expire at the end of the year, plus reverse Medicaid cuts that were included in Republicans’ big tax breaks and spending cuts bill enacted earlier this year.

The Senate action came after the House earlier in the day passed the Republican-led funding bill. The measure would extend government funding generally at current levels for seven weeks. The bill would also add about $88 million in security funding for lawmakers and members of the Supreme Court and executive branch in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The Senate moved after the House vote to take up the measure plus the Democratic counter. Both fell short of the 60 votes needed to pass. Now, it’s unclear how things will end up.

Like this: Like Loading...