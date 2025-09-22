Pier G Container Recovery Moves Forward as Joint Information Center Transitions

LONG BEACH —The unified command continues to make progress in salvage operations at the Port of Long Beach following the cargo vessel Mississippi container incident that occurred Sept. 9.

The Container Recovery Group, working alongside salvage crews and members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union or ILWU, recovered 54 containers from the pier and water, up from 32 containers as of Sept. 14. Crews continue to conduct operations shoreside and waterside to safely recover the remaining containers.

In addition, unaffected containers aboard the cargo ship Mississippi are being unloaded to safely access to the damaged emissions control barge. When the barge is cleared away, salvage crews and longshore workers will be able to focus on removing damaged containers from the Mississippi. Coast Guard safety officers remain on scene to oversee operations and ensure all movements are carried out safely.

The Captain of the port approved 55 commercial vessels as of Sept. 17, to safely pass through a 500-yard safety zone that the Coast Guard had placed around the Mississippi.

The safety zone established by the Coast Guard remains in effect to safeguard navigation and is enforced by Coast Guard small boat crews, Port of Long Beach Harbor Patrol and the Long Beach Police Department. The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board continue to lead the investigation into the cause of the incident.

To submit a non-cargo claim related to the Pier G Container Incident, please call 877-430-6361 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PDT, Monday through Friday or e-mail submission@piergincidentclaims.com.

Non-cargo claims refer to issues not involving the goods carried in the ship’s containers. Cargo-related claims — for those shipping materials or products on the vessel — should be submitted to the appropriate party listed in the appropriate shipping documents, such as a bill of lading or transport contract. For more information on both non-cargo and cargo claims, visit www.piergincidentclaims.com.

Pier G Container Incident Joint Information Center Transition

LONG BEACH — The joint information center for the Pier G container incident transitioned to agency-managed public information support Sept. 16 under the unified command’s approval.

The transition reflects how public inquiries will be handled going forward as recovery and salvage operations move into the next phases. Salvage operations are continuing with a focus on safety, cargo recovery and environmental stewardship.

The unified command remains in place to coordinate and direct salvage operations for containers aboard and around the cargo ship Mississippi.

