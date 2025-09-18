“Call Freedom: Artists Speak” Art & Literary Exhibition Closing Reception

“Call Freedom: Artists Speak” presented by Angel City Culture Quest in collaboration with Range Projects Gallery in Los Angeles will feature a powerful Call to Freedom during its closing reception, Sept. 27.

In a refreshing twist highlighting literary art, the closing reception will be presenting readings by the poets who submitted works, juried by Melina Paris, plus other prominent Los Angeles based poets. Join this salon and view more than 30 visual and literary artists’ expressions on freedom.

“Call Freedom: Artists Speak” invokes humanity’s inalienable right to ‘CALL FREEDOM’ and thereby actualize it and speak it, in our communities and our lives. The exhibition explores the ways humanity reaches for and lives in freedom, both inwardly and in the world. Most importantly, it reminds people of their collective power.

Featured Artists Include:

Literary: Nancy Lynée Woo, Steven T. Bramble, Spencer Seward, S. Greggory Moore, Audrey Shih, Ajala Sen, Jai Hudson, Eden S. Gonzalez, Macuilquiahuitl Ixeh, Helena Donato-Sapp.

Visual: Peggy Sivert Zask, Karena Massengill, Eric Almanza, Michael Davis, Peggy Reavey, Veronica Giorgetti, Lowell Nickel, Cora Ramirez-Vasquez, Sung-Hee Son, Samantha Son, Chun Son, William Vaughan, Lucretia Tye Jasmine, Nida Amin, Terence Toy, Martin Bustamante, Hirotaka Suzuki, Margie Rust, Javier Proenza, Adrianna S.-T, James Muscarello, Minna Philips, Silvia Wagensberg, Franky Garcia, Cherry Wood, Jai Hudson.

The Sept. 27 event will include beverages featuring a curated wine selection.

Any donation is deeply appreciated to support ACCQ in championing its vital role in the community. ACCQ is a labor of love and does not do any advertising. Instead, the show focuses deeply on the artists and their works.

Additionally, 10% of all proceeds will benefit these select ART nonprofits: Angels Gate Cultural Center, (AGCC) Armory Center for the Arts and Collage: A Place for Art and Culture. Your contributions are invaluable and help ACCQ continue to provide meaningful experiences and opportunities for artists and the community alike. In the interest of full disclosure, Melina is a board member at Collage and has written previously about artists at AGCC.

Range Projects Gallery hours: Friday, 12 to 3 pm and Saturday, 12 to 4 pm, or by appointment, 323-528-6839.

Time: 12 to 4 p.m., Sept. 27

Cost: Free

Details: https://www.rangeprojects.art

Venue: Range Projects Gallery, 3718 West Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

