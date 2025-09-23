Governor Calls Trump’s Climate Rollback a Reckless Betrayal of Public Health and Announces New Appointment

California Governor Calls Trump Climate Rollback a Reckless Betrayal of Public Health

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 22 submitted a formal comment to the U.S. EPA opposing the latest efforts by the Trump administration to deny decades of scientific research and turn back the clock on life-saving policies that protect public health.

In July, the U.S. EPA announced they are proposing to roll back decades-old emissions standards for cars and trucks by reversing the “endangerment finding.” This finding is the basis for nearly all federal actions to curb planet-warming emissions of greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide and methane.

Watch the Governor’s video. The Governor’s comment comes as he heads to New York for Climate Week.

Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

Jaime Lee, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Coastal Commission. Lee has been chief executive officer of the Jamison Group since 2020, where she has held multiple roles since 2007, including executive vice president of Asset Management, downtown regional manager, and president of California Market Center. She is an independent director of the James Campbell Company, a trustee at the University of Southern California, a board member of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games, and a board member of the California HOPE for Children Trust Account Program Board. Lee served as president of the Board of Harbor Commissioners at the Port of Los Angeles from 2018 to 2023, president and commissioner of the Los Angeles City Employees Retirement System Board of Administration from 2014 to 2018, and has served as a California state commissioner on the California Film Commission and the California speech language pathology, audiology, and hearing aid dispensers board. She earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lee is a Democrat.

