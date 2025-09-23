Hahn Condemns Hate-Fueled Graffiti Aimed at Long Beach Pride

SAN PEDRO — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Sept. 21 condemned hate speech and threats against the LGBTQ community found graffitied outside of the Long Beach Pride office building. This morning, she called Long Beach Pride President Tonya Martin to offer her support and has committed to providing $2,500 in funding to LB Pride to upgrade and expand their security camera system. Tonya Martin also serves as Hahn’s appointee to the Los Angeles County LGBTQ Commission.

“This was not just vandalism—it was a threat meant to terrorize the LGBTQ community,” said Supervisor Hahn. “Long Beach Pride has been a beacon of love and acceptance for decades, and it is devastating to see them targeted with this kind of hate. My hope is that these security upgrades will give staff, volunteers, and community members peace of mind as they continue their important work. These are dark times, and it can feel like we are losing ground in the fight for equality. But I want every LGBTQ person in Long Beach and across LA County to know this: you are not alone, you are valued, and we will stand shoulder to shoulder with you to confront this hate.”

Details: Find Long Beach Pride President Tonya Martin’s statement here: https://tinyurl.com/Statement-Long-Beach-Pride

