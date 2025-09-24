Community ALERT: Los Angeles County RR/CC Seeks Input on 2026 Election Administration Plan via Community Workshops



Attend a public workshop to review draft plan and share feedback on vote centers, ballot drop-boxes, outreach, accessibility and more

LOS ANGELES —Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced that the 2026 Draft Election Administration Plan (EAP) is available for public review and comment on LAVOTE.GOV/EAP.

The EAP outlines how Los Angeles County administers elections under California Voter’s Choice Act (VCA). It provides details on how vote center and ballot drop box locations are identified, accessibility and language assistance services, and the county’s voter education and outreach programs.

The EAP is focused on how the provisions of the VCA are implemented in L.A. County. The intent of the plan and public hearings is not to review or reconsider election laws, but to hear from the community on how elections are administered, how outreach is conducted, and how services can be improved.

“The Election Administration Plan is a blueprint for how we conduct elections in the nation’s largest and most diverse voting jurisdiction,” said Dean Logan, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. “We encourage residents, community organizations, and advocacy groups to review the draft plan, attend a hearing, and share their feedback to ensure the plan reflects the needs of all voters in Los Angeles County.”

The RR/CC will host a series of public hearings from Sept. 29 through Dec. 4 to gather input on the Draft EAP. Full details—including hearing schedules, RSVP instructions, and comment submission options—are available at LAVOTE.GOV/EAP.

Details: LAVOTE.GOV and @LACountyRRCC.

You’re Invited Virtual & Community Workshops

Community Workshops will share updates on the updated election administration plan and gather input from the community.

Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 29

Location: Online/Virtual

Microsoft Teams Link

Meeting ID: 244 222 668 141 2

Passcode: zy3eg9rk

By phone

To call-in dial: 323-776-6996

Phone conference ID: 552 972 537#

Two Public Hearing’s

Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 29

Venue: Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus, 1924-1934 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 30

Venue: Magic Johnson Park, 905 El Segundo Blvd,, Los Angeles

Free Parking available

Details:

Resources and Information

Visit LAVOTE.GOV/EAP for more information, resources, and to RSVP to an upcoming community workshop.

If you need access or language accommodations, contact 562-462-2118 or SpecialServicesOutreach@rrcc.lacounty.gov

