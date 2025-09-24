Governors Briefs: Array of Automobiles in State Go Zero-Emission Ahead of Schedule and Judicial Appointment

Nearly 1 in 4 new Trucks, Buses and Vans in California Go Zero-Emission, 2 Years Ahead of Schedule

SACRAMENTO — Clean truck sales continued to rise in California in 2024, with manufacturers reporting Sept. 23 30,026 zero-emission trucks, buses, and vans sold — representing nearly 23% of all new truck sales.

That figure is more than double the minimum statewide target for the 2024 model year and marks the highest total of sales ever reported. Since 2021, more than 57,000 ZEVs have been sold in California’s medium- and heavy-duty market, and statewide ZEV truck sales have now increased for the fourth consecutive year.

The data is based on model year production and sales data of new medium- and heavy-duty ZEVs reported to the California Air Resources Board or CARB annually by manufacturers. This includes battery-electric and fuel cell vehicles such as delivery vans, school buses, big rigs, and pickup trucks.

California is continuing to accelerate zero-emission transportation with new funding available through the Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), the state’s primary incentive program for clean trucks and buses. Demand is surging, with $200 million requested on the first day applications opened.

Gov. Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced his appointment of 15 Superior Court Judges, with one in Los Angeles county

Amir Aharonov, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Aharonov has served as a commissioner at the Los Angeles Court since 2021. He was of counsel at Webster Kaplan Sprunger from 2020 to 2021. He worked as a senior partner at Aharonov & Revy Family Law from 2007 to 2020. Aharonov received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robin M. Sloan. Aharonov is registered as nonpartisan.

