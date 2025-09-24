Drywall Facility Demolition Study Released

The Port of Long Beach released a draft study Sept. 24 examining a proposal to demolish the Gold Bond gypsum wallboard manufacturing facility at 1850 Pier B St., Long Beach.

The environmental effects of the proposed facility demolition were evaluated in an initial study which found that potentially significant environmental impacts associated with the project could be reduced through the implementation of mitigation measures, resulting in the preparation of a mitigated negative declaration. The public can comment on the Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration through 4 p.m. Oct. 24. It is available at www.polb.com/ceqa.

The facility was originally constructed in 1964 by the first leaseholder, National Gypsum Co. In 2021, National Gypsum reorganized its corporate structure with Gold Bond Building Products, LLC taking over the lease and operation of the manufacturing facility. Gold Bond’s lease terminated in November 2024, with the company electing not to continue it. As a result, Gold Bond is required to remove from the premises all improvements and property belonging to them and restore the site to a condition equivalent to or better than before the start of the lease. There are currently no proposed development or uses for the site following demolition of the facility.

Comments may be submitted in writing to Renee Moilanen, Director of Environmental Planning, Port of Long Beach, 415 W. Ocean Blvd., 7th Floor, Long Beach, CA 90802, or to GoldBondDemo@polb.com.

Details: Download the project fact sheet here.

