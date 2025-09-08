Special Election Set for Nov. 4: Californians Decide on Prop. 50 Redistricting Measure

On Nov. 4, 2025, California will conduct a statewide special election in which voters will decide on Proposition 50, a legislatively referred constitutional amendment (ACA 8, Chapter 97, Statutes of 2025 – Rivas. Congressional redistricting).

Under the California Constitution, the Citizens Redistricting Commission is tasked with adjusting the boundaries of congressional, Senate, Assembly, and State Board of Equalization districts once every decade, in the year following the national census.

Proposition 50 would temporarily override the authority of the Citizens Redistricting Commission with respect to congressional districts. Specifically, it would require California to use the district boundaries adopted in Assembly Bill No. 604 of the 2025–26 Regular Session for all congressional elections until the commission next redraws district boundaries in 2031.

This special election was officially called on Aug. 21, when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill No. 280, which set the election date and procedures.

Voter Registration

To check your registration status and make sure your information is up to date visit: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov

