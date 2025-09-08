LBPD Detectives Arrest Suspects for ATM Thefts

LBPD detectives have arrested three suspects responsible for grand theft incidents involving ATMs.

Over the past several months, Burglary detectives, working alongside personnel from the computer crimes and auto theft details as well as the real time crime center, have been investigating a series of incidents where the suspects stole or attempted to steal an ATM from a business. During these incidents, the suspects would approach the business, wrap a large chain around the stand-alone ATM, secure the chain to a stolen SUV, and forcibly remove the machine.

Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspects responsible for the below incidents:

July 14, 2025, at 6580 Paramount Boulevard

July 15, 2025, at 6605 Long Beach Boulevard

During the July 15 incident, the suspects struck a female pedestrian with their vehicle and fled the scene without stopping. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for three suspects who were arrested on Aug. 21, 2025. The suspects are as follows:

Luis Torres, a 36-year-old resident of Lynwood, booked for grand theft, vehicle theft with priors, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held without bail.

Richard Moran, a 29-year-old person experiencing homelessness in Compton, booked for grand theft, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held without bail.

Clarence Hardiman, a 32-year-old resident of Compton, booked for grand theft, vehicle theft with priors, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a felony, and felony hit and run causing injury. He is being held without bail.

During the arrest operation, detectives recovered evidence, including a large chain consistent with the group’s method of stealing ATMs. Detectives also recovered a stolen car and a stolen motorcycle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Burglary Detail at 562-570-7351 or LBPDBurglary@longbeach.gov., or anonymously at LA Crime Stoppers, 800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org.

