Emergency Preparedness Town Hall in San Pedro, Sept 10

CD15 council office, together with the San Pedro neighborhood councils, will be hosting an emergency preparedness town hall on Sept.10 at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Auditorium. This will be an important opportunity to learn about emergency preparedness from city agencies and community partners. The organizers will present how the city will respond for the public in case of emergency, including tsunamis, from agencies such as the Fire Department, the Emergency Management Department, the Recreation and Parks Department’s Emergency Management office which provides emergency shelter, SoCalGas, the Port of Los Angeles, Caltrans and more.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m., Sept 10

Cost: Free

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M White Dr, San Pedro

