Port Releases Draft Supplemental Rail Facility Study

The Port of Long Beach has released a draft supplemental report examining the environmental impacts of additions and changes to the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility project.

The modifications to the project would consist of relocating utilities and connections, adding construction staging and equipment laydown areas, adjusting rail tracks, pavement restriping, and closing portions of Grant Street and Southern Pacific Drive in Wilmington. In addition, the Berths D52-D54 transit shed at 555 N. Pico Ave. would be reconfigured to accommodate realigning Pico Avenue. The shed has been determined to be eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. View the draft supplemental environmental impact report at www.polb.com/ceqa.

A virtual public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24

Written public comments on the proposal will be accepted until 4 p.m. Oct. 20. They can be submitted via email to ceqa@polb.com or to Renee Moilanen, Director of Environmental Planning, Port of Long Beach, 415 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802.

The planned Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility is the centerpiece of the Port of Long Beach’s rail capital improvement program. It will shift more cargo to “on-dock rail,” where containers are taken to and from marine terminals by trains. Moving cargo by on-dock rail is cleaner and more efficient, as it reduces truck traffic. No cargo trucks would visit the facility.

The facility will be built in phases and as each is completed, they will enhance capacity and operations. Construction began in 2024 and completion of the entire project is expected in 2032.

Time: 6 p.m., Sept. 24

Details: Register here. https://tinyurl.com/Pier-B-webinar-registration

View the fact sheet and more information at, https://tinyurl.com/Pier-B-on-dock-Rail-Support

