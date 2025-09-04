California’s Irish Arts Hub Reopens as Nonprofit

HARBOR CITY — After being closed for years, the California Irish Arts Cultural Center has reopened its doors as a nonprofit in Harbor City.

Six years before COVID, the cultural center was mainly a winter and summer camp.

In April, founder of California Irish Arts, Erin Scott-Haines’ vision of the cultural center expanded, as McNulty School of Irish Dance Los Angeles became a nonprofit Irish cultural center.

From traditional folk dancing to mythology, this community space is exposing Los Angeles to the heritage and history of Ireland. The center also features an art gallery filled with Irish mythology by Bryan Boylan.

The center also features Ireland’s 3000-year-old national sport, hurling.

