CD15 Policy Update On ICE Staging Grounds on Terminal Island

It has been well documented that federal immigration enforcement agents are using the Coast Guard base on Terminal Island as a staging ground for raids throughout the County of Los Angeles. In June, councilman Tim McOsker introduced a motion in response to community concerns about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE activities in and around the Port of Los Angeles. The motion requested that the Los Angeles Port Police, in coordination with the Port of Los Angeles, report on current procedures, protocols, and jurisdictional roles related to federal immigration enforcement. It also called for recommendations to establish clear guidelines and communication procedures for any future federal actions near the port. On Aug. 26 the city council officially approved the motion.

On Aug. 25, a video was brought to the councilman’s attention showing agents driving off the Coast Guard site and taunting Harbor Area Peace Patrol monitors with the words, “good morning ladies, a-kidnapping we will go,” over the in-vehicle PA system. In response, McOsker amended the motion to ensure this incident is investigated. The amendment directs the Port Police to work with my office and community witnesses to submit the video and supporting evidence to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, and the United States Attorney’s Office for investigation of potential criminal threats by the individual involved.

