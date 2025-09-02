Melanie Roberts Appointed Human Resources Director at Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles Aug. 29 named Melanie Roberts as its new Human Resources director. In her new role, Roberts will oversee city employment operations for the port’s nearly 1,000 employees.

“We’re thrilled to have Melanie join our team at the Port of Los Angeles,” said the Port’s Deputy Executive Director of Finance and Administration Erica Calhoun. “She brings a wealth of direct experience with the City of Los Angeles to the position. Additionally, her proven track record for results will be important in managing the human resources function for the busiest container port in the U.S.”

Roberts first joined the City of Los Angeles in 2008. She most recently served as senior personnel Analyst II with the Personnel Department, and also as liaison to LA Sanitation & Environment or LASAN. She began her city career as an accounting clerk with the Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Street Services. She was then promoted several times with assignments at Los Angeles World Airports, the Bureau of Contract Administration, LASAN, and Personnel Department.

Roberts graduated from California State Dominguez Hills with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and earned a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix.

Like this: Like Loading...