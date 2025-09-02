Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom Aug. 26 and 28 respectively announced the following appointments:

Jack Weiss, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2022. Weiss was the founder of Pacific Intelligence and Cyber from 2019 to 2022. He was the co-founder of BlueLine Grid from 2013 to 2018. Weiss was managing director at Kroll/Altegrity from 2010 to 2013. He was city councilmember of District 5 at the Los Angeles City Council from 2001 to 2009. Weiss was assistant United States Attorney at the United States Attorney’s Office at the Central United States Department of Justice from 1994 to 2000. He was an asssociate at Irell and Manella from 1993 to 1994. He was a judicial law clerk at the Central District of California in United States District Court from 1992 to 1993. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public and International Affairs from Princeton University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $210,249. Weiss is a Democrat.

Jeffrey Worthe, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California High Speed Rail Authority board of directors. Worthe has been the President of Worthe Real Estate Group since 1993. He is a member of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles board of directors and the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission. Worthe earned a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Worthe is a Democrat.

