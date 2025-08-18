LA From City to Sea: Care Campus Launches, Millions for Coastline Recovery

County Celebrates the Grand Opening of Skid Row Care Campus to Fill Housing and Services Gap

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County and city officials, community organizations and neighborhood residents gathered Aug. 14 to celebrate the opening of the Skid Row Care Campus, a welcoming and safe space for services, connection and community. Following speeches and campus tours, the Skid Row community came together for a celebration and service fair.

The campus, located at 442 S. Crocker Street in Los Angeles, offers a place for Skid Row residents to access hygiene care, case management, health care, harm reduction supplies and more. The campus comes out of the Skid Row Action Plan, a community planning initiative that expands access to interim and permanent housing, health care, harm reduction and other supportive services. The plan, developed by Skid Row community members and public, private, and non-profit organizations, seeks to address systemic racism and disinvestment in Skid Row by supporting a culturally vibrant and thriving community.

The Skid Row Care Campus, run by community organizations and staffed by people from the Skid Row neighborhood, began providing services in April 2025. The campus reflects what Skid Row residents have highlighted as the greatest needs in the community. The goals are to improve the health and wellbeing of Skid Row community members and create pathways out of homelessness.

The campus includes:

A safe services space featuring a park-like setting with onsite recreation areas, a garden, a pet area, showers, laundry, and wellness activities.

Case management and service booths with rotating resources from Los Angeles County and nonprofit agencies.

A harm reduction health hub, offering health care, respite beds for people who need medical observation, a drop-in center, harm reduction supplies, a methadone clinic (Opioid Treatment Program).

An enriched residential care facility, providing housing and care for people who need assistance with basic activities such as preparing meals, dressing and bathing. Also known as a licensed Residential Care Facility for the Elderly, the facility has 48 beds.

The campus is a collaborative effort among Los Angeles County Departments of Health Services, Mental Health and Public Health, City of L.A. officials, community organizations and Skid Row residents.

Details: Read more information about harm reduction services on campus and around Los Angeles County here at https://bylaforla.org/.

L.A. County Receives $5.1 Million to Advance Living Shoreline Projects

LOS ANGELES — Projects to restore and protect Dockweiler, Zuma and Redondo beaches for future generations are moving ahead, thanks to $5.1 million in Measure A funds, the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors or DBH announced Aug. 18.

The grant from the Regional Park and Open Space District or RPOSD will fund the next phase of planning and design of “living shoreline” projects at each of the three beaches. DBH launched the projects in 2024 and is close to finishing a feasibility study that helped shape their design.

Living shoreline projects use native plants to restore dunes and shoreline habitats that naturally protect the coast from rising seas and stronger storms. By protecting the coastline, the projects will also ensure public access to the beach for years to come.

RPOSD approved over $5 million in Measure A funding for the planning and design phases of three projects:

Zuma Beach Living Shoreline Project, Malibu: $3.1 million

Widen the beach, create new dune habitat, and enhance existing dune habitat. Sand placed at Zuma Beach is expected to naturally migrate downcoast and widen Point Dume Beach.

Dockweiler State Beach Living Shoreline Project, Playa del Rey: $230,000

Add low sand barrier along the bike path to keep sand out of parking lots and restore and enhance existing dune habitat by installing sand fencing, removing non-native species, seeding with native plants, and building new access paths

Redondo Beach Living Shoreline Project, Redondo Beach: $1.7 million

Widen the beach between the Redondo Beach Pier and Topaz groin and create new dune habitat

Each project will now move into design development and environmental review, with an aim to start construction in the coming years. Community engagement will be a key part of the process—including public meetings, email updates, and presentations to local groups—to ensure transparency and help shape the design of each project.

Details: Join in building a more resilient L.A. County coastline at beaches.lacounty.gov/coastal-resilience.

