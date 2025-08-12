As Pickleball Popularity Surges, So Do Injuries: Dignity Health Offers Expert Care and Prevention Tips

LONG BEACH— Pickleball, America’s fastest-growing sport, has seen a remarkable increase in participation, with an estimated 22.3 million players in 2024—a 150% jump from previous years. However, this surge has been accompanied by a significant rise in related injuries, particularly among older adults. According to a recent study published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine in 2024, approximately 90% of pickleball-related injuries occur in individuals over the age of 50, with common injuries including sprains, strains, and fractures. Notably, fractures linked to pickleball have increased 90-fold from 2002 to 2022, with the majority occurring in players aged 60 to 69.

“Pickleball is a fantastic way to stay active, especially for older adults, but like any physical activity, it comes with risks—especially if players aren’t properly conditioned or warmed up,” said Dr. Edward Green, Sports Orthopedic Specialist at Dignity Health St Mary Medical Center “We’re seeing more cases of knee injuries, shoulder strains, and even hip fractures in patients who jumped into the sport too quickly.”

To help players stay safe on the court, Dr. Green recommends the following injury prevention tips:

Warm Up First: Gentle stretching and 5–10 minutes of light cardio can prepare muscles and joints.

Wear Proper Footwear: Court shoes with good lateral support help prevent ankle injuries.

Build Strength and Balance: Strength training and balance exercises reduce the risk of falls and overuse injuries.

Take Breaks: Rest between games and stay hydrated to maintain performance and prevent fatigue-related injuries.

Listen to Your Body: Don’t ignore pain. Early attention to discomfort can prevent more serious issues.

Dignity Health’s orthopedic team is equipped to provide comprehensive care for pickleball-related injuries, offering services ranging from advanced imaging and diagnostics to minimally invasive surgical procedures and personalized rehabilitation programs.

Details: dignityhealth.org/stmarymedical

