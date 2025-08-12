At-Risk Missing Person – Corrion Scales, Long Beach

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old at-risk missing person, Corrion Scales, who was last seen on Aug. 11.

On Aug. 11, about 5 p.m., Corrion Scales was dropped off at his residence and walked away out of sight. He has walked away in the past, but was located by his family in the local area. Scales was on foot, does not have a cell phone nor tracking device on his person and an unknown amount of money. Scales suffers from cognitive conditions and can not care for himself.



At-risk missing person Corrion Scales is described as follows:

Age: 16

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 110lbs

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Clothing: Black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black shoes

Possible Destination: Unknown

Jewelry: None

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: None

Medical Alerts: Suffers from cognitive conditions.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477; www.lacrimestoppers.org.

