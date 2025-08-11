Gov. Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom Aug. 7 announced his nomination of three Court of Appeal Justices: Matthew Scherb as Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Eight, Judge Corey Lee as Associate Justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Two, and Judge Arlan Harrell as Associate Justice of the Fifth District Court of Appeal.

The Governor also announced his appointment of 18 Superior Court Judges, with five in Los Angeles County;

Second District Court of Appeal, Division Eight

Matthew Scherb, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as an associate justice in the Second District Court of Appeal, Division 8. Scherb has been a chambers attorney at the Supreme Court of California since 2021. He served as a deputy city Attorney in the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office from 2017 to 2021. Scherb was an appellate court attorney from 2011 to 2017. He was an associate at Winston & Strawn LLP from 2005 to 2011. Scherb served as a law clerk at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia from 2004 to 2005. Scherb received a Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern University. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Associate Justice Elizabeth A. Grimes. This position requires confirmation by the commission on judicial appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Senior Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert. Scherb is registered as no party preference.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Veronica Ramos, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Ramos has served as a deputy public defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office since 2008. Ramos was an interim justice deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis from 2019 to 2020. She was a temporary contract attorney at Jones Day in 2008. Ramos received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richard Bloom. Ramos is a Democrat.

Renee Williams, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Williams has served as an assistant city attorney at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office since 2021. She held multiple positions from 2010 to 2021 at the Los Angeles County alternate public defender’s office, including trial attorney, team leader, head deputy, and acting division chief of central operations. Williams was an Adjunct Professor at ITT Technical Institute from 2009 to 2013. She was a sole practitioner at the Law Offices of Renee L. Williams from 2008 to 2010. Williams worked as an associate at Bryan Cave LLP from 2006 to 2008. She served as a deputy public defender at the Los Angeles County public defender’s office from 2004 to 2006. Williams was an Associate at Liner Yankelevitz Sunshine & Regenstrief LLP from 2003 to 2004 and an associate at Mendes & Mount LLP from 2001 to 2003. Williams received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Southern California School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Dorothy L. Shubin. Williams is a Democrat.

Melinda Porter, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Porter has served as a commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2025. She served as a deputy public defender at the Los Angeles County public defender’s Office from 2007 to 2025. She was an adjunct professor at the Westwood College South Bay Campus from 2010 to 2011. Porter worked as a judicial assistant at the Los Angeles County Superior Court from 2001 to 2007. Porter received a Juris Doctor degree from the Western State University College of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Terry L. Smerling. Porter is registered as a Democrat.

Amanda Park, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Park has served as a commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2024. She worked as an attorney at the Department of Child Support Services from 1997 to 2024. She served as a deputy district attorney at the Kern County District Attorney’s Office from 1996 to 1997. Park received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Douglas Stern. Park is a Democrat.

Osman Abbasi, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Abbasi has served as a deputy attorney general at the California attorney general’s office since 2025 and from 2021 to 2022. He served as an inspector at the Los Angeles County Office of the Inspector General from 2022 to 2025. Abbasi served as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 2015 to 2021. He was an assistant district attorney in the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office from 2010 to 2014. Abbasi received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Anthony A. Trendacosta. Abbasi is a Democrat.

