Dreams, Doppelgangers, and Parallel Universes, by artist Perin Mahler, presents an intriguing blend of surrealism and socio-political commentary.

The Long Beach Creative Group presents this solo art exhibition at the Rod Briggs Gallery in Long Beach from Aug. 17 through Sept. 13.

Mahler’s large-scale oil paintings blend hyper-realistic elements with abstract forms to create vibrant, dynamic images. The artist chaired the MFA program in painting and drawing at Laguna College of Art and Design, where he is Chair Emeritus. Mahler is currently teaching advanced and graduate Figure Painting courses at California State University, Long Beach.

LBCG Board President Travis Stock-Tucker observed that “the work invites you to question not just what you’re looking at, but who’s doing the looking. It feels like stepping into a fractured mirror where each reflection reveals a new layer of our cultural, political, and personal realities. It’s unsettling, beautiful, and eerily relevant.”

Developed by Mahler over the last four years, the works present anonymous figures caught between dream logic and dystopian reality. Through spatial fragmentation, vivid non-objective color, and cinematic symbolism, the paintings mirror our experience of parallel truths and alternate identities — whether born of digital distortion, political division, or inner psychological tension. Drawing inspiration from Naomi Klein’s novel Doppelgänger, the exhibition explores the rise of fractured selves and competing narratives in a world where perception is manipulated and authenticity is elusive.

“These paintings are not only about the world we see, but about the unseen forces shaping how we interpret it,” Stock-Tucker continued. “Mahler questions the legacy of traditional history painting by reimagining it through a 21st-century lens—where burning houses, floating books, and split realities aren’t just metaphors, but lived experiences. Dreams, Doppelgängers, and Parallel Universes is both haunting and urgent, prompting viewers to reflect on their place in a world where every truth has a twin and every self has a shadow.”

The exhibition includes several special events, including an artist talk on Aug. 23 at 2 p.m., a Movie Night on Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m., featuring a free screening of Ingmar Bergman’s classic, The Seventh Seal, and a family-friendly artmaking and storytelling workshop on Sept. 7, at 2 p.m.. All three events are free.

The LBCG is an established consortium of experienced artists, educators, and art enthusiasts engaged in creating exhibit space and opportunities for local artists through curated exhibits and events. Since 2019, the Rod Briggs Gallery has enabled the Group to consistently and professionally present the depth and diversity of artistic expression in Long Beach and the surrounding communities.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday, Aug. 17 to Sept. 13

Cost: Free

Details: www.LongBeachCreativeGroup.org

Venue: Rod Briggs Gallery is located at 2221 East Broadway, Long Beach

