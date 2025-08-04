“Tessellation Studies” On Display at Backdoor Studios.

Intentional Transfiguration of Repeated Forms

Douglas Johnson claims to be a designer, an engineer and an artist. The veracity of any of these claims is up for debate. The works on display represent mathematics, specifically tessellations. It all started by experimenting with basic shapes. This led to a system for creating new forms. A shape cut out of one side of a square and placed on the other side gives a shape that tessellates as it did before the change and no matter how complex the change, it continues to tessellate. This led to further exploration to find a more complex form and more complex rules that would lead to more interesting results.

The work on display represents an attempt to demonstrate these concepts. Douglas develops the basic forms in 3D design software and then layers and modifies them in 2D design software. He then transfers the forms to canvas and fills them in with paint.

The artist lives and works in the Long Beach area. The show will run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 28.

Time: 5 to 9 p.m. opening reception Aug. 7 and Thursdays Saturdays 12 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Contact: Cherry Wood on Instagram @cherrysgalleryon7th, or Douglas Johnson @dougified

Venue: Backdoor Studios, 374 W. 7th St. San Pedro

Like this: Like Loading...